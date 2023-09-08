Left Menu

Rail infrastructure in Hamburg is damaged by fires. Police suspect a political motive

A series of fires hit railway infrastructure in the German city of Hamburg overnight, causing widespread disruption to trains between Hamburg and Berlin and between the port city and the Baltic Sea coast.

Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said that trains on the main high-speed route between Hamburg and Berlin were cancelled because of vandalism.

It said it was running a few trains on an alternative route that takes up to an hour longer.

Long-distance trains between Hamburg and Rostock also were cancelled. Deutsche Bahn said it expected the damage to be repaired by Friday evening.

Hamburg police said that cable ducts next to railway lines were set on fire at three locations in the city between 2.30 and 4 am.

They said in a statement that they suspect "a political motive as the background" and are seeking witnesses, but gave no further details of the reasons for their suspicions. The fires were all extinguished.

