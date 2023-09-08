Mexico to recover U.S. air safety rating next week, president says

Officials from the U.S. Department of Transportation have informed Mexico's foreign minister that Mexico will officially recover a U.S.-given air safety rating next week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

Mexico was downgraded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to the Category 2 safety rating more than two years ago, pausing Mexican airlines' plans to expand new routes to its northern neighbor.

