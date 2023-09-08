Mexico to recover U.S. air safety rating next week, president says
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:30 IST
Officials from the U.S. Department of Transportation have informed Mexico's foreign minister that Mexico will officially recover a U.S.-given air safety rating next week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.
Mexico was downgraded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to the Category 2 safety rating more than two years ago, pausing Mexican airlines' plans to expand new routes to its northern neighbor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexico
- Category 2
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. judge cancels hearing on Mexican suit against gun-makers, Mexico says
Mexican mothers mark day of the disappeared with protest and demands for the government to do more
Mexican opposition alliance confirms Xochitl Galvez to be named presidential candidate
Mexican state of Aguascalientes becomes 12th to decriminalize abortion
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute