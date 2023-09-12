Left Menu

Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 commences international operations

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:43 IST
Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 commences international operations
Representative Image
Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru commenced international operations at Terminal 2 (T2) on Tuesday at 10:15 AM, with the arrival of Saudi Airlines' flight SV866 from Jeddah.

IndiGo was the first Indian carrier to start international operations from T2 with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo.

From Tuesday, 10:45 AM onwards, Terminal 1 will serve as the operational hub for domestic flights of IndiGo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, and SpiceJet. Terminal 2 will be dedicated exclusively to all international flights along with domestic flights of AirAsia, Air India, Star Air and Vistara, a Bangalore International Airport Ltd statement said.

