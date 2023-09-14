Left Menu

India at inflection point, world conspiring to make India win: Former Hindustan Unilever chief

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 17:26 IST
Hindustan Unilever's former chief executive Sanjiv Mehta on Thursday said there is a high interest among multinationals to invest in India.

''I have not seen interest in India among global corporations as I see today, India is at an inflection point,'' Mahta, who retired from the FMCG major in June, said here.

''The world is conspiring to make India win,'' Mehta, who was speaking at an event organised by Institute of Supply Chain Management, added.

India missed out on the first two industrial revolutions due to colonial rule, and was very weak economically when the third industrial revolution happened, he said, adding that the fourth industrial revolution will be a major factor contributing to India's growth and progress.

Stating that HUL has a healthy operating margin, Mehta said the company commands a valuation of over USD 75 billion because the return on capital employed is in three digits.

He said the company is more valuable than global companies like Colgate Palmolive and Reckitt Benckiser Group as well.

When asked about how to anticipate events like the pandemic, Mehta said the Covid pandemic was not unpredictable and scientists had indeed predicted it.

The board of the company's parent Unilever had discussed a zoonotic disease like Covid in its risk assessment exercises, but never thought that it will happen and hence did not develop the risk mitigation plans around it.

The rising temperatures and the kind of food we are consuming make us susceptible to diseases, Mehta said.

He asked supply chain professionals to create organisations which have adaptability, agility and resilience.

