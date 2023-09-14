Left Menu

16-year-old girl killed as MSRTC bus hits scooter

A girl studying in Std 12th was killed while her friend was injured when their scooter was hit by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC bus in Latur city on Thursday, police said.The accident took place on Barshi road around 1 pm.The bus was on its way from Pune to Udgir while the two girls were heading for a coaching class.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 14-09-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:30 IST
A girl studying in Std 12th was killed while her friend was injured when their scooter was hit by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Latur city on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on Barshi road around 1 pm.

The bus was on its way from Pune to Udgir while the two girls were heading for a coaching class. Anjali Sanjay Vaishnav (16), resident of Naigaon in Kej tehsil of Beed district, fell off the scooter when the bus dashed it, and was crushed to death. Her friend Sakshi Gujar, who was riding pillion, was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital.

A case of accident was registered at the MIDC police station, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

