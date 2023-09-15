AKEF Gaming Utsav 2023: Gaming enthusiasts of Kochi experienced the ultimate gaming experience this year

ATK Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 15: This last week, AKEF hosted the much anticipated AKEF Gaming Utsav 2023, presented by AMD and Windows 11.

The event, which took place on the 20th of August, 2023, was jam-packed with Kerala's biggest content creators, celebrities and fans, who attended and witnessed the latest innovations and technologies brought by AMD and Windows 11. AKEF Gaming Utsav 2023, presented by AMD and Windows 11, delivered an unparalleled gaming experience to the enthusiastic gaming community of Kochi. With AMD and Windows 11 as key partners, the event showcased the driving forces behind the PC gaming devices and ecosystem, highlighting their pivotal roles in bringing the latest innovations and technologies to the gaming world. Amazing visuals, smooth and lag free streaming and the power to go anywhere unplugged. With Windows 11 and AMD Ryzen™, you get a cool, quiet and super smooth gaming and streaming experience. This partnership made it clear that the event is dedicated to helping the gaming community grow and keeping up with the latest gaming technology.

The event featured gaming stations for attendees, as well as booths which showcased the latest products and high-end laptops. Attendees and guests also took part in Onam themed programs, such as tug of war, Onam Sadhya and musical chairs.

The passion and enthusiasm of gamers and their spirits were taken to new heights with energetic performances from artists Fejo and Adarsh Adj. The attendees also got to walk away with exclusive goodies from the event.

After witnessing a sold-out event which became a grand success, the director of AKEF, Amal Arjun commented, "Our aim with AKEF Gaming Utsav 2023 was to bring together the gaming community of Kerala, and to provide a platform for them where they can showcase their talents, as well gain insights with the upcoming advancements in gaming technology, in the current market. We are quite happy with the overall success of the event, and we will be definitely raising the bar for next year." AKEF Gaming Utsav 2023 is a gaming expo aimed at bringing together the gaming community in Kerala, as well as gain insights regarding the latest technological advancements of the year, from AMD and Windows 11. The event also brings the spirit of Onam, with programs such as tug of war, chenda melam, as well as Onam Sadhya, a huge feast which includes traditional Kerala cuisine. The event had over 300 attendees, and was a huge success.

