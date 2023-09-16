Poland to ban entry of Russia-registered passenger cars from Sunday -PAP
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 17:16 IST
Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Saturday that Poland would ban the entry of passenger cars registered in Russia starting Sunday, state-run Polish news agency PAP reported.
The ban is a further part of sanctions imposed on Russia and its citizens in connection with the war in Ukraine, PAP said, citing Kaminski.
