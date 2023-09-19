Left Menu

Indian construction worker dies at worksite accident in Singapore after being hit by motorcycle

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:34 IST
Indian construction worker dies at worksite accident in Singapore after being hit by motorcycle
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A 45-year-old Indian construction worker in Singapore died after being hit by a motorcycle while performing traffic controller duties at his worksite, according to the Ministry of Manpower.

The accident occurred at 1:00 a.m. on September 15 when a motorcycle hit the Indian national performing traffic controller duties for road surfacing works along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas.

Both the worker and the motorcyclist were pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). The Indian national who died in the accident was not identified by the MOM.

The Indian national was employed by Ley Choon Constructions and Engineering, which was also the worksite occupier, Channel News Asia reported on Tuesday.

''As a general safety measure, road work contractors are reminded to adhere to guidelines stipulated in the Land Transport Authority’s Code of Practice for Traffic Control at Work Zone,'' the MOM said, adding that it is investigating the incident.

Speaking at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Safety, Health and Environmental Award Convention on Tuesday, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said there has been an uptick in workplace accidents at LTA sites this year.

There have been 33 accidents in the first eight months of 2023, compared to 27 in the same period last year, the minister said and expressed grief over the recent fatal accidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023