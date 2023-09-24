TN CM inspects road works in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday inspected two ongoing road works in this city.

The inspection comes in line with his recent announcement to review the progress of roads in the state following public complaints about bad maintenance.

Accordingly, he inspected the works at Tulasi Nagar and Nanjappa Nagar under the city corporation, an official release said. The chief minister directed the officials concerned to complete the work before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

