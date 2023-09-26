Left Menu

Adidas tests upper limit of running market with $500 shoe

Adidas' newest running shoes, worn by Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa on Sunday to set a new women's marathon world record in Berlin, went on sale on Tuesday with an eye-watering price tag that will test the enthusiasm of amateur runners. Adidas, its bigger rival Nike and other sports brands, have been locked in a "supershoe" war for years, since the first running shoes containing a thick, shock-absorbing foam and carbon fibre plate helping athletes run more efficiently, were released.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 16:37 IST
Adidas tests upper limit of running market with $500 shoe
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@adidas)

Adidas' newest running shoes, worn by Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa on Sunday to set a new women's marathon world record in Berlin, went on sale on Tuesday with an eye-watering price tag that will test the enthusiasm of amateur runners.

Adidas, its bigger rival Nike and other sports brands, have been locked in a "supershoe" war for years, since the first running shoes containing a thick, shock-absorbing foam and carbon fibre plate helping athletes run more efficiently, were released. At $500 a pair, the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 cost $225 more than Nike's equivalent Alphafly 2, raising the question of how many amateur runners will swallow the extra cost.

"The price tag is just insane," said Harry Swinhoe, founder of Grove Lane Runners, an amateur running club in southeast London. "People will flock to it, but I wonder whether the average runner will really feel the benefit of the ultra-supershoe, versus the supershoe, or the normal shoe." Weighing just 138 grams (5 ounces), the shoes are very light, but not durable. They're designed to be worn for a single marathon-distance race (42 kilometres, or 26 miles) and pre-race warmup, making the cost per mile at around $19 if, as Adidas says, runners must buy a new pair for each marathon.

"This is a shoe optimized for speed, versus durability," Adidas said. The retailer released just 521 pairs of the shoes on Tuesday, with a second drop planned for November. Adidas is marketing them as world record breakers, with CEO Bjorn Gulden on Tuesday posting on his Instagram a photo of him and Assefa holding the shoe, with the caption: "Tigist Assefa... we are so proud of you!"

Assefa broke the world record by more than 2 minutes to finish in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 53 seconds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023