Ryanair's O'Leary: Bookings 4-5% higher than last year
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-09-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 21:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday the airline's bookings were around 4-5% higher than they were last year.
O'Leary, speaking at a press conference in London on the budget airline's winter schedule, said passengers were booking earlier and at higher fares.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Michael O'Leary
- London
Advertisement