India Will See a Substantial Growth in Residential Rooftop Solar, and Utility-Scale PV Power Projects Will Seek More Efficient Products

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) announced in August that India achieves staggering 71,145.01 MW cumulative solar power capacity by July 2023 including rooftop and utility scale solar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 11:21 IST
PRNewswire New Delhi [India], September 28: The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) announced in August that India achieves staggering 71,145.01 MW cumulative solar power capacity by July 2023 including rooftop and utility scale solar.

Compared to conventional energy sources, solar energy has been largely cheaper in India due to the rapid decline in photovoltaic manufacturing costs. This allows India to generate electricity at relatively high interest rates. Sunil Badesra, Country Manager of Sungrow India, is optimistic about this region's potential for solar development. "As a clean and low-carbon renewable energy, photovoltaic power generation fully meets India's national development needs. And what's more, India continues to issue various policies to promote renewable energy, especially solar."

After long-term efforts in utility-scale solar development, India began to encourage the installation of residential solar systems. Central Financial Assistance (CFA) helps homeowners install grid-connected rooftop solar systems. Subsidies have been carefully allocated to encourage residential consumers to adopt renewable energy. "As a global leading industry player, Sungrow conducts in-depth research on Indian market demand. Sungrow India serves local customers with high quality, reliable, and locally manufactured products, creates job opportunities and fosters local economic growth in India. It is worth noting that we have made a significant contribution to the remarkable 'MAKE IN INDIA' initiative with a 10GW capacity factory set-up." Sunil states.

Since residential rooftop solar in India is still in its infancy, it is important that house owners choose a solar system that is ultra-safe, noise-free, fast-charging, elegantly designed, etc. Sungrow's home energy solutions are backed by decades of experience around the world. To better provide Indian families with a safe, reliable, efficient and cost-effective residential solar system, Sungrow will launch a "light" version of the residential inverter at REI 2023 to empower every home in India with lighter craftsmanship, lighter weight, and easier installation. In addition to the residential sector, facing the already very mature utility-scale solar power plant construction, newly built solar power stations in the future will place higher requirements on renewable energy equipment, especially inverters and energy storage systems, which are more important in solar power generation systems. How to make power generation more efficient and products safer, more comprehensive application scenarios, etc. have become new challenges for plant owners and product manufacturers.

Sungrow, a global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, introduced its innovative "1+X" modular inverter and liquid-cooled energy storage system PowerTitan 2.0 to India at REI 2023. This inverter combines the advantages of central and string inverters. Modular design inverter can be of 1.1 to 4.4 MW capacity. The upcoming PowerTitan 2.0 integrates Sungrow's expertise in power electronics, electrochemistry, and power grid support technologies. It is designed to support grid stability, improve power quality, and offer optimized LCOS for future projects. "During these years, Sungrow India has commissioned a number of solar projects with our partners. We believe our state-of-the-art all-scenario solutions, which boost national energy transition and achievement of 2023 solar installation targets and further accelerate to achieve the 2070 carbon neutrality goal." Sunil says.

