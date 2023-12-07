Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announces sustainable initiatives in cement industry

The Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, took to his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) to declare the Adani Group's commitment to revolutionizing the cement industry through sustainable practices, on Thursday. Gautam Adani posted on X, "Ambuja & ACC are leading a sustainable revolution in the cement industry. Over 90% of our cement production is now blended cements recycling waste fly ash and slag. This significant shift not only enhances the environmental footprint of our cement but also marks a substantial step towards sustainability. Additionally, we are committed to powering 60% of our cement production with renewable energy sources by 2028. This ambitious goal will establish us as a frontrunner in the global arena of sustainable cement production. @AmbujaCementACL @ACCLimited #COP28 "

Adani highlighted the pivotal role played by Ambuja and ACC, both under the Adani Group umbrella, in spearheading a sustainable revolution within the cement sector. He revealed that over 90 per cent of the Adani Group's cement production now involves blended types of cement, incorporating recycled waste fly ash and slag.

This transformative shift not only amplifies the environmental credentials of their cement but also signifies a substantial leap towards sustainable practices in the industry. A key aspect of Adani's vision is the commitment to power 60 per cent of their cement production with renewable energy sources by 2028.

This ambitious target places the Adani Group at the forefront of the global movement towards sustainable cement production. The integration of renewable energy into their production processes is poised to significantly reduce the carbon footprint associated with cement manufacturing, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

Gautam Adani expressed his enthusiasm for these sustainable initiatives, emphasizing the Adani Group's dedication to environmental responsibility and its role in shaping the future of the cement industry. The announcement received widespread attention for its potential to set new benchmarks for sustainability in the global arena.

