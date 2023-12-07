Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh govt issues notification for 897 Group-II jobs

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-12-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:35 IST
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Thursday issued a notification for the recruitment of 897 persons under Group-II Services.

Out of the 897 posts, 331 are executive jobs while 566 are non-executive, according to the notification.

Executive posts include Grade-III municipal commissioner, sub-registrar in the Registration and Stamps Subordinate Service, deputy tahsildar in the Revenue Subordinate Service and others.

Applications for the Group-II jobs are open from December 21, 2023 to January 19, 2024.

APPSC has also mentioned the syllabus and assessment pattern for the recruitment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

