Boeing plane departs from closed Kyiv airport on technical flight

(New throughout, adds comment from Zelenskiy) Dec 19 (Reuters) -

Ukrainian officials have been discussing the possibility of reopening Boryspil International Airport, closed for war reasons, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday after A Boeing 777-300 operated by local airline Skyline Express took off from the airport with no passengers or cargo on board. The so-called "technical flight" was a sign the infrastructure remains in working condition and safety can be granted despite constant Russian air attacks.

"A technical transfer of the Boeing 777-300 was performed from Kyiv-Boryspil Airport (KBP) to an airport in Europe, as per the request of the operator, Ukrainian airline Skyline Express," the airport said on its Facebook page. Zelenskiy said reopening of the airport would mean a victory for Ukraine, its economy in particular.

"I will say frankly, we ask this question to our colleagues, and we know exactly what we need for it," he said a presser in Kyiv. Video released by the airport on Tuesday showed a plane taking off and part of runaway, with no sign of damage. The airport said this was the fourth successful departure since airport operations were disrupted due to the war.

Ukraine aims to reopen Boryspil as soon as possible once conditions permit, saying its air defence capabilities have become significantly stronger. "Even with the closure of the airspace, Boryspil Airport remains focused on ensuring operational readiness and financial stability, in particular in terms of infrastructure maintenance and maintaining personnel certification," the airport said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)