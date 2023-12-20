Left Menu

Union Pacific says closed rail bridges to Mexico account for about half of cross-border shipments

Union Pacific said on Tuesday it was working to prevent congestion at the border, adding that it will be more difficult for cross-border trade to resume the longer these closures remain in effect. The company estimates that the overall economic impact of the closure will be more than $200 million per day.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2023 05:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 05:06 IST
Union Pacific Corp said on Tuesday that El Paso and Eagle Pass rail bridges, which were closed on Dec. 18 by U.S. border officials, account for about 45% of its cross-border shipments and include goods critical to the U.S. economy. The railroad operator said it is working closely with multiple government agencies to reopen the two border crossings, but flagged that the Department of Homeland Security did not have an estimated time of reopening.

Earlier in September, about 8,000 trailers carrying goods worth $1 billion were stranded on the U.S.-Mexican border after authorities shut down crossings and imposed extra security checks amid an increase in migration. Union Pacific said on Tuesday it was working to prevent congestion at the border, adding that it will be more difficult for cross-border trade to resume the longer these closures remain in effect.

The company estimates that the overall economic impact of the closure will be more than $200 million per day. Earlier this week, Union Pacific flagged that its other locations cannot handle the extra traffic.

