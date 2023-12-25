Israeli air strike kills at least 60 Palestinians in central Gaza refugee camp -Palestinian health officials
The death toll following an Israeli air strike that hit central Gaza's Maghazi refugee camp has risen to 60 people, Palestinian health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, adding that the death toll was likely to climb. "What is happening at the Maghazi camp is a massacre that is being committed on a crowded residential square," al-Qudra said.
