Abhishek Agarwal's "PRODUCT MASTERY" transforms product management amid the AI/ML era, revealing the future

PNN Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 27: The highly anticipated book launch of "PRODUCT MASTERY - A MASTERCLASS IN PRODUCT MANAGEMENT by Abhishek Agarwal", published by StoryMirror, at Higginbothams, Bengaluru, on December 23, has redefined product management amid AI/ML advancements.

"PRODUCT MASTERY" offers a practical, empowering approach to excel in product management, particularly in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). This book has become a must-read for seasoned professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and curious students - providing frameworks to address the increasing need for operationalizing chatGPT-like applications. "Abhishek Agarwal's innovative book extends the discussion of product management from feature prioritization and implementation to a heightened emphasis on data driven decision making, regulatory compliance, and ethical considerations, particularly in the context of generative AI" wrote Mariya Breyter, Ph.D., Author of Agile Product and Project management, as part of the book's foreword. She, having worked with Abhishek at Amazon Web Services (AWS), added, "His work at AWS, particularly in SageMaker products, showcases his visionary approach and strategic insights."

Abhishek Agarwal, a leader in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, has carved an illustrious path from rural India to key leadership roles at Unilever, Amazon, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Recognized with accolades such as the ET Inspiring Leaders - Global Icon in Field of AI/ML and the Indian Achievers Award, Agarwal combines academic excellence from Yale and IIT with practical expertise. Ramanpreet Singh Arora, Co-Founder of Bonatra, expressed his enthusiasm by saying "The world is changing fast and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force, akin to the revolutions of the past. We are excited to offer learners the opportunity to embark on a journey that has the potential to reshape industries, inspire minds, guide individuals in this ever-evolving field of technology."

The book is available worldwide through various online platforms. In India, the book is published and made available by StoryMirror across online platforms as well as selected bookstores. StoryMirror is India's #1 literature tech platform that connects writers to millions of readers. Leading figures in the industry hailed "PRODUCT MASTERY" as a groundbreaking contribution to the field. Dr. Deborah Wall, PhD, MPhil, MBA, commented, "The chapter on AI ML in Product Management is clearly explained in practical, non-technical terms.... It is a must-read for any product manager."

Abhishek Agarwal expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, acknowledging the significance of the foreword and advance praises. He emphasized the importance of making technology accessible to everyone, especially those who've been underserved. Motivated by the belief that AI opens doors to a brighter future, he said, "When we open the doors to Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, we're giving people the tools to create a brighter future, full of opportunities and growth."

