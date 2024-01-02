Two killed, two injured in accident in Delhi's Burari

A 52-year-old woman and her son died and two people suffered serious injuries after being hit by a van in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday.

Asha Mahajan and her 26-year-old son Kanik Mahajan -- residents of Tomar Colony in Burari -- died in the accident on Monday, they said.

The accused driver, 39-year-old Raju, has been detained. He claimed to have experienced an epileptic episode that caused him to lose consciousness, leading to the accident, the police said.

''Raju operates a van on a contractual basis between Jahangir Puri metro station and Bahalgar of Haryana. On January 1, he deviated from the usual route near Khatu Shyam Mandir in Alipur due to traffic,'' a senior police officer said.

His vehicle collided with a two-wheeler, a scooter carrying Asha Mahajan and her son near a petrol pump on Burari Road, resulting in them suffering fatal injuries, the officer further said.

''Subsequently, the van collided with two more vehicles and a pedestrian before coming to a halt. The driver has been detained. He claimed that he experienced an epileptic episode. Police team also recovered medicines for treatment from him.The matter is under investigation. A medical examination confirmed that the accused driver was not intoxicated,'' the senior officer said.

Police further said that the injured have been identified as Rinku (30), of Mukundpur area and Gangaprasad (31), of Karawal Nagar area.

''Kanik was working with an IT firm in Wazirpur, and his mother was a housewife. They were returning back to their home after attending some work in the market. We will record the statement of the injured persons as well as they have assured to join investigation,'' the senior police officer said.

Police further said that the accused Raju during interrogation told police that during the accident he was carrying four passengers.

''None of the passengers were found during the investigation,'' police said. An FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered and investigation has started, the police said.

