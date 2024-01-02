Left Menu

Truckers protest: Stones hurled at three public transport buses in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:49 IST
Protesting truckers hurled stones at three public transport buses in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred in different areas. ''The protesters stopped three buses of the urban public transport company at Rajwada, Gangwal Bus Stand and Musakhedi and threw stones at them, damaging glass panes,'' said a spokesperson of Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL), a government company that operates public transport buses in the city.

Appropriate legal steps are being taken in connection with the incident, the spokesperson said, adding that striking drivers entered the premises of AICTSL headquarters, and created a ruckus.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary said five criminal cases have been registered in connection with the blockade by striking drivers in different rural areas of Indore.

''Police personnel are deployed on the main roads of rural areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

