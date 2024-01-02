Left Menu

UP: Narrow escape for doctor couple as car catches fire

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:03 IST
UP: Narrow escape for doctor couple as car catches fire
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor couple had a miraculous escape on Tuesday when the car in which they were travelling caught fire on the Purvanchal Expressway, officials said.

The incident took place in the Akhandnagar police station area of this district when Dr Praveen Kumar, along with his wife Dr Sapna Bharti, was going to Lucknow from Patna, said Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) assistant security officer Prabhunath Yadav.

The doctor couple saved their lives by jumping from the car after its engine caught fire due to heating, he said.

UPEIDA brought the fire under control by summoning two water tankers, Yadav said, adding that soon after getting information, the safety team and ambulance rushed to the spot.

Dr Praveen Kumar is owner of a private hospital in Barabanki district, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024