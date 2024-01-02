Left Menu

Truckers' continue protest for 2nd day in UP, fuel supply affected at petrol pumps

Fuel supply was affected at petrol pumps in Lucknow and other districts of Uttar Pradesh as the strike by truckers against the new law on hit-and-run cases entered the second day on Tuesday.According to president of Petrol Diesel Association, Lucknow and vice president of UP Petrol Traders Association Dayashankar Singh, there are chances that stored fuel at petrol pumps will be exhausted by Wednesday afternoon.Long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps and commuters were seen waiting for long durations at busy intersections in Lucknow.Fresh supply at petrol pumps has been stopped since yesterday because the transporters are on strike.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:31 IST
Truckers' continue protest for 2nd day in UP, fuel supply affected at petrol pumps
Fuel supply was affected at petrol pumps in Lucknow and other districts of Uttar Pradesh as the strike by truckers against the new law on hit-and-run cases entered the second day on Tuesday.

According to president of Petrol Diesel Association, Lucknow and vice president of UP Petrol Traders Association Dayashankar Singh, there are chances that stored fuel at petrol pumps will be exhausted by Wednesday afternoon.

Long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps and commuters were seen waiting for long durations at busy intersections in Lucknow.

''Fresh supply at petrol pumps has been stopped since yesterday because the transporters are on strike. The tankers which supply petrol and diesel to the petrol pumps are also affected. Hence they are not supplying,'' Singh said.

''Fuel stored in petrol pumps is being used till now. The outlets with high sales are either already short of fuel or are likely to be without any stored petrol/diesel soon,'' he said.

He said customers can be seen standing in queues wherever fuel is available. If no alternative arrangements are made, then there will be a shortage, he added.

Some truck, bus and tanker operators began a three-day strike on Monday against the stringent jail and fine regulations under the new criminal law Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for hit-and-run cases.

The new law, which replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, provides for a jail of up to 10 years and/or a fine of Rs 7 lakh for serious road accidents due to negligent driving and where drivers run away without informing the police.

