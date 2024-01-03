Left Menu

Prez Murmu condoles loss of lives in Assam accident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 14:23 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Assam and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 12 people were killed and around 30 sustained injuries on Wednesday in a head-on collision between a coal-laden truck and a bus in Golaghat district of the northeastern state.

''The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Golaghat, Assam is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

