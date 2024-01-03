NERAMAC procures over 140 MT of produces under umbrella brand ‘NE Fresh’

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC) is a PSU under Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. It supports farmers/ producers of the region to obtain remunerative prices for their produce, as well as to enhance the agricultural, procurement, processing & marketing infrastructure of the Region.

NERAMAC procured more than 140 MT of produces like Pineapple, Avocado, Black Rice, Cashew nut, Large Cardamom, Cinnamon, and Black Pepper etc. in 2023 under its umbrella brand ‘NE Fresh’. It also provided market linkages for fresh pineapple and other vegetables. NERAMAC has product basket of 130+ products in the retail segment. Around 30 local entrepreneurs/MSMEs associated with NERAMAC for branding and marketing of their processed products. Retails products are marketed through 12 stalls/retails outlets of NERAMAC covering seven cities/towns. Including two, One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls at Kamakhaya and Dimapur Railway stations.

NERAMAC also launched Brand ‘NERAMAC Premium’ for marketing of G.I. tagged products. NERAMAC has facilitated the User Authorization registration of 1308 farmers of NER for all 13 G.I. registered Agri-Horti products during the year. This is a significant milestone for development of the agri-horti sector of the North East Region.

Under the scheme "Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Produce Organizations (FPOs)” of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India, 205 FPOs has been formed across NER covering 15,500 farmers.

NERAMAC participated/organized 17 events and covered around 2000 farmers/entrepreneurs. During the year, Cashew Processing Plant (CPP) of NERAMAC at Agartala revived and started functioning with the fund support from NEC and Integrated Ginger Processing Plant (IGPP) at Byrnihat, Meghalaya revived under PPP mode.

North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) completed plantation of 900 hectare in the three districts of Assam, which covered 3.30 lakh saplings and 750 farmers’ beneficiaries.

Capacity building, skill up gradation and trainings are the main activity of NECBDC. During the period, NECBDC conducted 21 training /skilled development training programme and has been trained more than 463 persons in cane and bamboo.

The Bamboo Based Craft Concentration Centre at Sovima Village, Dimapur, Nagaland funded by North Eastern Council (NEC), Ministry of DoNER, Government of India (Project Cost ₹448.46 Lakh) was completed and inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio on 22nd November 2023 in the presence of many dignitaries. The Centre will focus on traditional and modern Handloom and Handicrafts of Nagaland for domestic and international market.

Around 115 occupational Health Safety Kit was also distributed to artisans of NECBDC Clusters of Assam and Manipur.

(With Inputs from PIB)