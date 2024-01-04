Left Menu

Updated: 04-01-2024
IndiGo removes fuel charge on tickets
IndiGo on Thursday said it has stopped collecting fuel charge on tickets, nearly three months after introducing the levy in the wake of a surge in jet fuel prices.

The fuel charge, which was introduced by the airline in early October 2023, has been removed with effect from Thursday.

The airline said the fuel charge has been withdrawn due to the recent reduction in ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) prices.

''As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions,'' IndiGo said in a statement.

Fuel cost accounts for a significant chunk of a carrier's operational costs.

The fuel charge was applicable on the airline's domestic and international routes.

IndiGo said the fuel charge had been introduced in October 2023, following a surge in ATF prices.

