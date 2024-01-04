VGGS 2024: Prime Minister Modi to lead Global Fintech Leaders' meet

As part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with leaders of global fintech companies at the 'Global Fintech Leadership Forum' scheduled for January 10. According to a press release, this high-profile meeting will bring together senior representatives from major global companies, including Google, IBM, Accenture, Capgemini, NYSE Group, Amazon Pay, NASDAQ, Stonex, Wells Fargo, and Standard & Poor's (S&P).

Tapan Ray, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City shared insights during a press conference, outlining the significance of this forum. He mentioned that each global fintech leader would present their future project prospects to the Prime Minister. This initiative aims to strengthen collaboration and foster innovation in the financial technology sector.

Ray said, "A seminar on 'Gift City - an inspiration of modern India' will be organized at Mahatma Mandir Convention Center on January 11. This seminar will be divided into two sessions, inauguration and panel discussion. The inaugural session will be addressed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Finance Minister of Gujarat Government, Kanubhai Desai, Hasmukh Adhia, Chairman of GIFT City, and K. Rajaraman, Chairman of IFSCA will be present in this program". Following the fintech forum, a seminar themed 'GIFT City - An Inspiration of Modern India' is scheduled for January 11 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Center.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat, will include an inaugural session featuring Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of Gujarat Government Kanubhai Desai, Hasmukh Adhia, Chairman of GIFT City, and K. Rajaraman, Chairman of IFSCA. The seminar will encompass three-panel discussions, each focusing on crucial aspects of modern India's financial and urban landscape.

The first panel, 'Creating the Roadmap for the Future of Finance - The Role of International Financial Centres,' aims to discuss GIFT City's advancements and its position among international financial institutions. Factors such as taxation and ease of doing business have elevated GIFT City to global standards.

The second panel, 'The Right Connect of Tech and Fin - Emerging Trends Globally,' will explore the integral role of technology in various sectors and delve into GIFT City's contribution to fostering technological advancements in finance, insurance, and capital markets. The third panel, 'Urban Resilience: Building Sustainable and Future Proof Cities,' will deliberate on strategies for sustainable living and businesses in the face of limited resources.

Tapan Ray highlighted India's commitment to becoming a global thought leader in environmental preservation and the use of alternative energy sources. He emphasized GIFT City's role in promoting India on the global financial map.

Ray concluded by extending a warm invitation to stakeholders, industry experts, and policymakers to participate in this session. (ANI)

