Railways minister to inaugurate Nuagaon Road-Daspalla section of Khurda-Balangir rail project

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 13:10 IST
ashwini vaishnaw Image Credit: Wikipidea
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to arrive here on Friday evening on a three-day visit during which he will inaugurate rail projects and flag off four trains, officials said. Vaishnaw is also slated to take part in programmes of the railways and the postal department during his stay, they said.

He will inaugurate the Nuagaon-Daspalla section of the Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project, and the Daspalla Railway Station building on Saturday.

The minister will on Saturday flag off the Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express, Bhubaneswar-Nuagaon Road Passenger Special, Puri-Nuagaon Road Passenger Special and the Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town MEMU train, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

