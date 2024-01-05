Left Menu

Assam: Commercial, public vehicles off roads as 48-hour transport strike underway

Commercial vehicles and other modes of public transport stayed off the roads in most parts of Assam on Friday owing to a 48-hour strike called by a joint forum of transporters unions to protest the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.The state government met the union leaders for the second time since Thursday evening to discuss the issues raised by the protestors, with the talks on till the filing of this report.Discussions are going on with the transporters unions.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:51 IST
Assam: Commercial, public vehicles off roads as 48-hour transport strike underway
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial vehicles and other modes of public transport stayed off the roads in most parts of Assam on Friday owing to a 48-hour strike called by a joint forum of transporters' unions to protest the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.

The state government met the union leaders for the second time since Thursday evening to discuss the issues raised by the protestors, with the talks on till the filing of this report.

''Discussions are going on with the transporters' unions. It is difficult to say anything more at this point,'' an official privy to the talks said.

The government has also invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act to prevent a strike by workers in the petroleum and gas sectors.

All commercial vehicles, including school buses and app-based taxis, have been off the roads since morning in response to the strike that began at 5 am.

In several places, including Guwahati, Tinsukia, Tezpur, Gohpur, Bijni and Bongaigaon, the protestors came out on the streets and raised slogans against the government.

In Bongaigaon, several drivers burnt their driving licenses maintaining that with the stringent measures proposed under the new law, they will not be able to sustain in their current profession.

The protestors demanded an immediate rollback of the new legislation and asserted that the strike would continue till their demand was met.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which is set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), drivers causing serious road accidents due to negligent driving and running away without informing the police or the administration can face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

The punishment for such offences was two years under the IPC.

In some places, including Guwahati and Dibrugarh, strike supporters were seen preventing vehicles, including private cars, from plying the roads.

Office-goers had a difficult time reaching their workplaces as buses, taxis and app-based cabs were off the roads, abiding by the strike call.

''The government only wants to blame drivers for any unfortunate incident even if they may not have committed the crime. Instead of improving road conditions, they are penalising the drivers,'' said Ramen Das, the convenor of Assam Motor Worker Associations' Joint Platform.

''The new law on hit-and-run cases is anti-drivers and is against the owners of vehicles. We urge private car owners to join the stir, as the law is applicable to everyone irrespective of whether someone is driving a commercial vehicle or a small car,'' he added.

Long queues were seen at petrol pumps across the state, with people lining up to fill fuel tanks amid fears of supply crunch.

Meanwhile, the state government has invoked the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, 1980, which prohibits strikes in the state for six months from the date of issue of the notification until further orders.

The order, issued on Thursday by the additional chief secretary of the Home and Political Department, prohibits strikes by ''officers, workmen, contract labourers, tankers, drivers and also khalasis involved in the service in the Oil and/or gas sector''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024