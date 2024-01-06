Left Menu

TechEagle says its drone transported tuberculosis medicines in Uttarakhand in 34 mins

Drone logistics company TechEagle on Saturday said its drone transported essential tuberculosis medicine in just 34 minutes. This mission, aligned with the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Yojna, transported essential tuberculosis medicine, exhibiting the potential of drone technology in revolutionising healthcare logistics, it said.

Updated: 06-01-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 15:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: linkedin (TechEagle Innovations)
Drone logistics company TechEagle on Saturday said its drone transported essential tuberculosis medicine in just 34 minutes. During its flight from AIIMS Rishikesh to secluded regions like Chamba Community Health Centre and Hindolakhal Primary Health Centre, the drone navigated through complex terrains and elevations, achieving an altitude gain of over 2.5 km in a single 47-km journey, the company said in a statement. The same distance would take more than four hours by road. This mission, aligned with the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Yojna, transported essential tuberculosis medicine, exhibiting the potential of drone technology in revolutionising healthcare logistics, it said. ''TechEagle... achieved a groundbreaking milestone by completing one of the longest drone delivery flights in collaboration with AIIMS Rishikesh,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

