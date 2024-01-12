FAA plans closer monitoring of 737 MAX 9 when it returns to flights
- Country:
- United States
The head of the Federal Aviation Administration told Reuters Friday the agency plans "closer monitoring" of the 737 MAX 9 after the plane returns to service following a mid-air cabin blowout.
FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said it is "pretty clear" the Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 cabin blowout was a manufacturing issue, not a design problem, and vowed a comprehensive audit of Boeing production issues.
"This has been going on for a while and whatever's happening isn't fixing the problem," Whitaker told Reuters, adding he would not approve the MAX 9 return to flights until the agency is convinced "there's no chance of this happening again."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boeing
- Alaska Airlines
- Whitaker
- Mike Whitaker
ALSO READ
Chinese airlines resume operating Boeing 737 MAX planes -Boeing
Boeing says Chinese airlines resumed operating all 737 MAXs in 2023
Boeing says Chinese airlines resumed operating all 737 MAXs in 2023
Boeing recommends airlines to inspect 737 MAX airplanes for possible loose hardware
Boeing recommends airlines to inspect 737 MAX airplanes for possible loose hardware