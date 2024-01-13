Left Menu

Two girls on way to coaching class hit by train due dense fog in UP's Jalaun

PTI | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 13-01-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 12:55 IST
Two girls on way to coaching class hit by train due dense fog in UP's Jalaun
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A girl died and another was seriously injured after a train hit them while they were on the way to their coaching centres here, police said on Saturday.

The two friends -- Varsha (18) and Kajol (17) -- were trying to cross the Ajnari railway crossing to get to their coaching centres in Orai area when an unknown train hit them, they said.

Kajol dies on the spot while Varsha received serious injuries, they added.

Police, who were alerted by people living near the railway crossing, reached the spot and sent the seriously injured Varsha to the medical college in Orai and sent Kajol's body for post-mortem.

Principal of the Medical College Dr Rajesh Kumar Maurya said that Varsha has been referred to Kanpur Medical College for further treatment.

