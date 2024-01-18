8-year-old ragpicker gets electrocuted in Karnataka

An eight-year-old ragpicker got electrocuted on Thursday while he was trying to pull a guy rope fixed to a transformer adjacent to a drain at Manchenahalli in Chikkaballapura district, according officials of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

''While Nagendra pulled the guy wire it came in contact with the LT circuit and he got electrocuted. There is no fault of BESCOM in this case,'' said a BESCOM official.

Senior BESCOM officials visited the spot and were waiting for the report from the Electrical Inspectorate on the accident, he said. Near the accident spot, drainage and other work related to Chikkaballapura- Gowribidanuru National Highway was in progress, BESCOM said.

