Left Menu

8-year-old ragpicker gets electrocuted in Karnataka

An eight-year-old ragpicker got electrocuted on Thursday while he was trying to pull a guy rope fixed to a transformer adjacent to a drain at Manchenahalli in Chikkaballapura district, according officials of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited BESCOM.While Nagendra pulled the guy wire it came in contact with the LT circuit and he got electrocuted. Near the accident spot, drainage and other work related to Chikkaballapura- Gowribidanuru National Highway was in progress, BESCOM said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 12:40 IST
8-year-old ragpicker gets electrocuted in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old ragpicker got electrocuted on Thursday while he was trying to pull a guy rope fixed to a transformer adjacent to a drain at Manchenahalli in Chikkaballapura district, according officials of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

''While Nagendra pulled the guy wire it came in contact with the LT circuit and he got electrocuted. There is no fault of BESCOM in this case,'' said a BESCOM official.

Senior BESCOM officials visited the spot and were waiting for the report from the Electrical Inspectorate on the accident, he said. Near the accident spot, drainage and other work related to Chikkaballapura- Gowribidanuru National Highway was in progress, BESCOM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024