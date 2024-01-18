Delhi airport sees four flight diversions due to bad weather
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 12:59 IST
Four flights were diverted at the Delhi airport early morning on Thursday due to bad weather, according to an official.
The official said two flights were diverted to Jaipur and one each to Hyderabad and Mumbai.
The flight diversions happened during the period between 0130 and 0230 hours.
