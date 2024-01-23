U.S., Mexico to discuss arms trafficking at February meeting

Reducing the flow of arms entering Mexico from the United States will be the focus of a meeting between officials from both countries scheduled for February, U.S. ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said on Monday.

Salazar was speaking at a press conference after Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said earlier in the day that American authorities had been alerted about the entry of weapons from U.S. armed forces into Mexico.

