U.S., Mexico to discuss arms trafficking at February meeting
Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 01:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 01:26 IST
Reducing the flow of arms entering Mexico from the United States will be the focus of a meeting between officials from both countries scheduled for February, U.S. ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said on Monday.
Salazar was speaking at a press conference after Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said earlier in the day that American authorities had been alerted about the entry of weapons from U.S. armed forces into Mexico.
