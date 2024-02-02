Sri Lankan govt to borrow $150 mln from World Bank - finance ministry
The Sri Lankan government will borrow $150 million from the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group, the island nation's finance ministry said on Friday.
The funding will strengthen Sri Lanka's financial sector safety net, the ministry said in a statement.
