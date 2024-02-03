Left Menu

Cathay Pacific resumes direct flight services between Chennai and Hong Kong

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 16:34 IST
Cathay Pacific resumes direct flight services between Chennai and Hong Kong
Cathay Pacific has resumed direct flight connectivity between Chennai and Hong Kong nearly after a gap of four years, the airliner said.

The first flight departed from Chennai on February 2, part of the three flights per week service.

''This development marks a noteworthy return to service after a four-year pause, underscoring Cathay Pacific's commitment to delivering seamless global connectivity,'' a press release here said.

''The resumption of direct flights from Chennai to Hong Kong underscores our commitment to delivering outstanding service and connectivity. Embracing our philosophy of Move Beyond, we ensure an elevated travel experience for all,'' Cathay Pacific Regional General Manager - South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Rakesh Raicar said.

''With the resurgence of both leisure and business travel from Chennai, along with a noticeable increase in student traffic, we are committed to providing services that cater to the diverse requirements of our customers, '' Raicar said.

Cathay Pacific would operate flights to Hong Kong on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Chennai and on the return direction Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Launched in June 2008, the Chennai-Hong Kong route showcases the importance of the Indian market to the airline. Cathay Pacific operates A330 wide-body aircraft with a choice of 39 business class flat-bed seats and 223 economy seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

