Railway authorities inspect Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of Kolkata Metro
- Country:
- India
The railway authorities on Monday inspected a stretch of the East-West Metro that connects Kolkata and Howrah through a tunnel under the Hooghly river, which is awaiting commencement of commercial services, an official said.
Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) Janak Kumar Garg held a trolley inspection of the 4.8-km Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stretch, he said.
The CCRS held a detailed inspection in the tunnel section under the river, including the tracks, ventilation and lighting system, the official said.
After reaching Esplanade, the CCRS examined the entry and exit gates, passenger interchanging point of the East-West and the North-South lines and other amenities.
The CCRS approval is a must for commissioning and commencement of commercial services on the stretch.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Janak Kumar Garg
- Railway Safety CCRS
- Esplanade
- Hooghly
- Kolkata
- CCRS
- Howrah
- Howrah Maidan
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee sustains injury on her forehead on way to Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee sustains injury on her forehead on way to Kolkata
Tharoor, Pranab's daughter among those speaking at this year's Kolkata Lit Fest
Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) A fire broke out in a wagon plant stockyard in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday afternoon, fire brigade officials said.
Exports from Kolkata port may be hit due to soaring freight rate, rice ban, geopolitical turmoil