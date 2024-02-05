Railway authorities inspect Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of Kolkata Metro

The railway authorities on Monday inspected a stretch of the East-West Metro that connects Kolkata and Howrah through a tunnel under the Hooghly river, which is awaiting commencement of commercial services, an official said.

Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) Janak Kumar Garg held a trolley inspection of the 4.8-km Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stretch, he said.

The CCRS held a detailed inspection in the tunnel section under the river, including the tracks, ventilation and lighting system, the official said.

After reaching Esplanade, the CCRS examined the entry and exit gates, passenger interchanging point of the East-West and the North-South lines and other amenities.

The CCRS approval is a must for commissioning and commencement of commercial services on the stretch.

