Left Menu

FAA says 94% of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes inspected, back in service

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said two U.S. airlines have inspected and returned to service nearly 94% of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes following a mid-air emergency last month. Deputy FAA Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety Jodi Baker told reporters Monday the FAA was reimagining its oversight of Boeing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 00:33 IST
FAA says 94% of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes inspected, back in service
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said two U.S. airlines have inspected and returned to service nearly 94% of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes following a mid-air emergency last month. The FAA lifted its grounding of MAX 9 airplanes on Jan. 24 after it halted flights following the cabin panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines jet on Jan. 5. The FAA said 78 of 79 United Airlines MAX 9 planes have been inspected and returned to service and 57 of 65 Alaska MAX 9 planes.

Alaska said inspections on all but the plane involved in the emergency will be complete by Tuesday. The FAA required inspections include close review of specific bolts, guide tracks and fittings and detailed visual inspections of door plugs and dozens of associated components. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating whether the bolts were missing on the plane that suffered the cabin panel blowout.

The grounding forced the airlines to cancel thousands of flights in January. Deputy FAA Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety Jodi Baker told reporters Monday the FAA was reimagining its oversight of Boeing. At Boeing's Renton 737 factory the FAA is "doing a nose to tail, wingtip to wingtip inspection. And as we get findings out of that inspection, we anticipate that will drive our reimagined oversight," she added.

She said the FAA may need more staffing and will still conduct regular audits. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker is set to testify on Tuesday before a U.S. House committee. Lawmakers last week asked him if the FAA was changing its on-site surveillance of Boeing and its suppliers.

Baker said the FAA wants to conduct "more surveillance... It's being able to build relationships with employees so you can understand the challenges that they're having day in and day out, and help us see if there's systemic challenges then with the manufacturer as well." Last month, the FAA barred the troubled planemaker from expanding production of its best-selling 737 MAX, following "unacceptable" quality issues.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said last week Boeing is "producing 737s at a rate of 38 per month and we will remain at that rate until the FAA and Boeing is satisfied with our quality of manufacturing process." The FAA has not estimated how long the limitation would last.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024