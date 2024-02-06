Left Menu

First Darshan of Kailash and Mansarovar for Indians After 2019: An Aerial Journey

For the first time Post-Covid, Indian devotees were (especially the elderly ones) able to embark on a holy pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake, thanks to a unique Aerial Darshan. The initiative is the brainchild of Indian travel company, called Trip to Temples. The Aerial Kailash Mansarovar Yatra marks a new chapter in pilgrimage experiences where the pilgrims who were unable to undertake the traditional Yatra due to COVID-19 restrictions and visa complexities.

Prior to the pandemic, approximately 20,000 Indians undertook the arduous Kailash Mansarovar Yatra annually. However, recent years have seen no opportunities due to travel restrictions. The Aerial Darshan offered by Trip to Temples bridges this gap, providing a safe and accessible alternative for devotees, particularly senior citizens who may find the traditional trek challenging.

The inaugural flight took off on 29th Jan '24, from Nepalgunj, carrying 39 excited pilgrims from various parts of India. Soaring at an altitude of 27,000 feet, the aircraft offered breathtaking views of the majestic Mount Kailash (21,000 feet) and the serene Mansarovar Lake. This innovative program offered Indian citizens a unique opportunity to witness the sacred Mount Kailash and Manasarovar Lake from the comfort of an airplane. To ensure an unparalleled experience, the flight circled the Nepal-Tibet border thrice, allowing for multiple darshan opportunities.

Trip to Temples hired a Nepalese airlines, to successfully conduct the inaugural aerial yatra with support of Nepal government, carrying a group of enthusiastic pilgrims on a breathtaking journey. The pilgrims journey started from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh followed by air travel from Nepalgunj, 200 km away from Lucknow, in Nepal.

To enhance the spiritual experience, a group hawan was organized for the pilgrims at the Bageshwari Devi Shakti Peeth Temple in Nepalgunj by onlinepathpuja.com, specializing in Hindu rituals, provided each devotee with Mansarovar Jal, prasad, and souvenirs.

Vijay Kumar Sharma, a pilgrim from Rajasthan, expressed his gratitude: ''Seeing Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake together in this one-and-a-half-hour flight was the greatest privilege of my life. I feel incredibly blessed and thankful to the organizers.'' This unique pilgrimage offers several advantages: • Accessibility: No visa, Passport or permit required, making it easier for all age groups.

• Cost-effective: Priced at approximately INR 50,000, it's significantly cheaper than other options.

• Time-saving: The entire pilgrimage can be completed in three days, starting from Lucknow.

• Comfort: The comfortable flight eliminates the physical rigors of the traditional trek.

The successful aerial Darshan marks a significant development in pilgrimage tourism. It opens up new possibilities for devotees who yearn for the spiritual experience of Kailash Mansarovar but face limitations due to various factors. As Trip to Temples CEO Vikash Mishra states, ''This mountain flight has given Shiva devotees a new way to fulfil their desire for darshan.'' The first aerial darshan to Kailash and Mansarovar has been a resounding success, offering a glimpse of hope and fulfilment for countless devotees. This innovative approach paves the way for a more inclusive and accessible future for pilgrimage journeys. Please find the link to all the documents & images herewith. Documents & Images of Trip To Temples Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2335049/Trip_To_Temples.jpg

