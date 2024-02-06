Aeroflot plans to increase passenger traffic by more than 2.7 mln in 2024 -CEO
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 15:47 IST
Russia's largest airline Aeroflot plans to carry more than 50 million passengers in 2024, Sergei Alexandrovsky, the company's CEO, said on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency reported.
In 2023, Aeroflot's passenger traffic totalled 47.3 million passengers, the company said earlier.
