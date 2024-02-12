Fatal Collision in UP's Muzaffarnagar Claims Two Lives and Leaves Six Injured

Two persons were killed while six others suffered serious injuries when a truck collided with a tractor-trolley here on Monday, in an accident that took place due to fog, the police said.

The incident occurred on the Canal Road under the Khatauli Police Station limits here, they added.

Shadab (35) and Taimur (18) lost their lives in the accident and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, SHO Umesh Roria said.

The SHO added that the six injured persons have been hospitalised.

