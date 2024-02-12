Left Menu

Karnataka Farmers Detained in Bhopal while Travelling to Delhi for Protest March

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-02-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:38 IST
Karnataka Farmers Detained in Bhopal while Travelling to Delhi for Protest March
  • Country:
  • India

At least 70 farmers travelling from Karnataka for the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march were detained by the government railway police (GRP) at Bhopal railway station in Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Monday, an official said.

According to eyewitnesses, the farmers staged a protest and raised slogans after they were forced to alight from a Delhi-bound train and not allowed to travel further.

The farmers were deboarded from a Sampark Kranti Express train in the early hours of the day and handed over to the district authorities, the official from the GRP said. ''A total of 70 farmers were detained by the police at Bhopal railway station around 3 am, following which we staged a protest,'' farmers leader and Dharwad Zila secretary Parshuram Etingudd told PTI.

The group was travelling to Delhi to take part in the farmers' agitation, he said.

One of the women protestors also sustained injuries in the police action, Etingudd claimed and alleged that the group was detained in a place outside the railway station and was not provided facilities such as hot water, especially for those having medical issues.

Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for a march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024