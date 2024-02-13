Left Menu

Change Headline - Delhi: Fire at coach of passenger train, no one injured

The burnt coach was a part of a passenger train of Sirsa Express, a police officer said, adding it was standing at platform number 3. All the bogies were vacant during the time of the incident, the officer said.The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 15:45 IST
Change Headline - Delhi: Fire at coach of passenger train, no one injured
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a coach of a vacant passenger train standing at the Patel Nagar railway station in central Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, a fire official said. A call was received at 1.33 pm and five fire tenders were pressed into service, the official said, adding no one was injured.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said the dousing operation managed to control the blaze at 2.25 pm. The burnt coach was a part of a passenger train of Sirsa Express, a police officer said, adding it was standing at platform number 3. All the bogies were vacant during the time of the incident, the officer said.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024