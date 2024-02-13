Change Headline - Delhi: Fire at coach of passenger train, no one injured
A fire broke out at a coach of a vacant passenger train standing at the Patel Nagar railway station in central Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, a fire official said. A call was received at 1.33 pm and five fire tenders were pressed into service, the official said, adding no one was injured.
A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said the dousing operation managed to control the blaze at 2.25 pm. The burnt coach was a part of a passenger train of Sirsa Express, a police officer said, adding it was standing at platform number 3. All the bogies were vacant during the time of the incident, the officer said.
The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit, he added.
