Re-launch of PEAR TV as GEC in Tamil Language

Cobol Communication Pvt. Ltd. Has set its sight on expanding its regional footprint with the launch of their channel - Pear Tv in Tamil Language. The company official added that the demand for the regional language is increasing and in this vein , we are delighted to launch tv channel in Tamil language.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 16:20 IST
PEAR TV's Exciting Transformation: Now Broadcasting as a Premier Tamil Language GEC. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the last three to four years, during the pandemic period, the regional television entertainment industry has witnessed notable growth. Experts feel that the dominant reason for this growth is the variety in content offered by the regional channels. The growth of regional GECs

According to a BARC India report of 2020, Regional language content has emerged as a key growth driver for TV viewership over the past four years. Similarly, BARC's 'What India Watched 2019' report said that many regional channels almost doubled their viewership in four years. With the growing viewers in the Tamil language and fulfilling their demand for quality content,

The broadcaster company decided to serve the audience of Tamil language with the launch of Pear Tv in the said language. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

