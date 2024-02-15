Left Menu

Indian stocks extend gains on firm overseas cues

Indian stocks extended their gains to be in the green at opening bell Thursday, largely tracking a rebound in Asian and US peers after hotter-than-expected US inflation pulled them down in the previous session.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 09:52 IST
Indian stocks extend gains on firm overseas cues
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stocks extended their gains to be in the green at opening bell Thursday, largely tracking a rebound in Asian and US peers after hotter-than-expected US inflation pulled them down in the previous session. At 9.27 am, Sensex was at 71,949.57 points, up 126.74 points or 0.18 per cent, whereas Nifty was at 71,949.57 points, up 126.74 points or 0.18. Among the widely-tracked Nifty 50 companies, 29 advanced and the rest 21 declined at the time of filing this report.

On Wednesday, markets showed tremendous resilience amid weak global cues and gained nearly half a percent. On the benchmark front, Nifty opened gap-down tracking the weak US markets however strong recovery in the select heavyweights not only pared losses but also helped the index to close around the day's high.

"Mixed trend continued on the sectoral front wherein energy, metal and auto were among the top performers. The broader indices also extended rebound and gained in the range of 1.15-1.65 per cent," Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking. Continued selling of Indian stocks by foreign portfolio investors coupled with high stock valuations, are, however, among some of the concerns for the investors. Such aspects will be on top of investors' mind.

Foreign portfolio investors have been aggressively selling Indian stocks, turning net sellers in the Indian equity market so far in 2024, after making a beeline to accumulate domestic stocks during November and December. After selling stocks worth Rs 25,744 crore in January they have so far sold Rs 2,290 crore in February.

"Overall we expect the market to see a gradual up move on back of strong fundamentals," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024