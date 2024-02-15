Left Menu

Australia Jan household spending rises on travel and fitness, CBA data shows

Australia's household spending rose in January after a sharp drop the previous month, with consumers spending more on travel and fitness in the new year, data from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia showed on Thursday.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 15-02-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 10:02 IST
Australia Jan household spending rises on travel and fitness, CBA data shows
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's household spending rose in January after a sharp drop the previous month, with consumers spending more on travel and fitness in the new year, data from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia showed on Thursday. The CommBank Household Spending Insights (HSI) index rose 3.1% to 141.9 in January from December but the gain did not fully offset a sharp drop of 3.5% the previous month. The annual rate of increase remained unchanged at 3.6%.

Recreational expenditures jumped 13.5%, driven by spending on airlines, fitness clubs and travel agencies. Spending on household goods also bounced 10.5% after falling 15% the month before. CBA expects a further slowdown in the pace of household spending in the first half of the year, despite the temporary bounce in January.

The softness in the underlying pulse in spending was one reason that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the cash rate unchanged at 4.35% earlier this month. It, however, did not ruled out a further rise in interest rates. Markets are still confident that the tightening cycle is over. Coupled with a cooling in the labour market, they expect the first rate cut could come as early as in September.

The HSI index is based on 12 spending categories and uses payment data from about 7 million CBA customers, comprising roughly 30% of Australian consumer transactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024