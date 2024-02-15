Left Menu

Tripura Cabinet to Embark on Pilgrimage to Ayodhya Ram Temple: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said all the state cabinet ministers will visit Ayodhya Ram Temple soon to offer puja to Ram Lalla.The CM on Wednesday night flagged off a special train to Ayodhya from here. The entire Tripura cabinet will visit Ayodhya soon and offer puja to Ram Lalla.

The CM on Wednesday night flagged off a special train to Ayodhya from here. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw for arranging the special train to Ayodhya.

''It feels good to flag off a special train carrying over 400 pilgrims from Tripura to offer prayer to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya'', he said after flagging off the Ayodhya-bound special train at Agartala railway station.

The CM said, ''the Tripura Cabinet was scheduled to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple on February 5 but it was cancelled due to heavy rush. The entire Tripura cabinet will visit Ayodhya soon and offer puja to Ram Lalla''.

