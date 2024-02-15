6 Key Rules that Smart Borrowers Always Follow

At different stages of life, you might be in need of some extra funds to meet your financial needs. Whether it is for higher education, to start or expand your business, or to finance other life goals and obligations, loans come as a respite through which you can avail funds when needed and repay them in easy installments over a pre-decided period. However, when not chosen or managed wisely, loans can also end up becoming a financial burden and could affect your long-term financial wellness.

Here are some key rules of borrowing that you must keep in mind to ensure that a loan does not lead to a negative impact on your financial health.

Compare loan offers

If you have a good credit score, multiple lenders would be willing to offer you loans. As a smart consumer, it is your responsibility to carry out thorough research of the loan offers provided by different lenders before applying for one. A comparison of the interest rate charged on the loan is not enough while reviewing the loan offers. Rather, you must take into consideration a wider range of parameters, like prepayment charges, processing fees, loan type, and other associated terms and conditions. These factors must be assessed as they affect the overall cost that you will have to pay to complete the loan repayment. So, before you decide on the best deal that the lenders have to offer, it is advisable to conduct a detailed analysis of the loan offers.

Avoid applying for multiple loans at the same time

Whenever you apply for loans, it leads to a hard inquiry on your credit report and credit score as lenders use it to evaluate your creditworthiness. Every time such an inquiry is made, your credit score suffers a temporary drop. Even though your credit score recovers in some time with responsible credit usage, multiple inquiries within a short span of time can lead to a significant score reduction that might be difficult to rebuild. So, it is advised to compare loan offers on Paisabazaar Website, instead of blindly applying with multiple lenders. Before making a new credit inquiry, you should wait for at least 3 to 6 months.

Choose the loan tenure wisely

Opting for a loan tenure that best suits your finances is essential while deciding upon the loan terms and conditions. One of the most important aspects to consider is the loan tenure. If you opt for a shorter tenure, it would result in a higher EMI value and a lower total interest amount that you will have to pay, and vice versa. While a shorter tenure could mean that you will be debt-free sooner, this would translate into higher monthly EMIs, which may lead to a strain on your monthly budget and other financial goals. Hence, it is advised to select your loan tenure as per your repayment capacity.

Make timely & regular repayments

Your repayment record is one of the most significant factors that affects your credit score. Missed EMIs or delays in your loan repayments would have a direct negative impact on your credit score. Moreover, missed repayments can also lead to additional penalties or inflated interest rates, thus increasing the total financial burden. So, you must ensure that all the scheduled repayments are made regularly by their due dates.

Avoid taking loans for discretionary expenses

Though it is quite easy to avail of a loan nowadays, you must remember that loans are not free; they carry interest charges and you will end up paying a much larger amount than you initially required. Hence, you should avoid taking loans for discretionary expenses and only opt for it when you face a financial emergency.

Maintain an emergency fund

It is advisable to set aside an emergency fund with a few months’ worth of your monthly expenses. This can help you avoid the financial stress of meeting your daily needs and making your loan repayments timely in case of a sudden job loss or any other unforeseen financial emergency. Even if you already have an adequate emergency fund in place to cover your routine expenses, it is advised to increase its amount by 3 to 6 times your estimated loan EMI whenever you decide to apply for a loan.

To conclude, you must weigh all the available options before taking the final call regarding the loan amount, interest rates, repayment tenure, and other terms and conditions imposed by the lender. Moreover, if you have co-signed a loan or if you stand as a guarantor on somebody else’s loan, you should ensure timely payments on such loans as it will also have a direct impact on your credit profile.

Opting for the best-suited loan offer, understanding the risks involved, making timely payments and tracking your credit report are some of the necessary borrowing principles that can prevent you from getting debt-trapped and help you achieve your financial goals.

