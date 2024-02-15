Left Menu

Summit focusing future skills held in Guwahati; inaugurated by minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

In a first, a summit focusing on future skills was held in Guwahati on Thursday under the guidance of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity), where participants deliberated on strategies for catalysing future-ready talent for India and for the world.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 14:24 IST
Future Skills Summit in Guwahati (Image: X/@NIELITIndia). Image Credit: ANI
In a first, a summit focusing on future skills was held in Guwahati on Thursday under the guidance of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity), where participants deliberated on strategies for catalysing future-ready talent for India and for the world. Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, inaugurated the Summit alongside young Indians, thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, educators, and technology enthusiasts, among others.

Discussions during the Future Skills Summit revolved around the impact of rapid digitisation across the globe, highlighting the emergence of new opportunities for young Indians in next-gen cutting edge technologies like Artificial Learning, Machine Learning, Semiconductors, Robotics, CyberSecurity, which opens tremendous opportunities for young Indians. Recognising that skills are the passport to prosperity, this summit is poised to formulate a roadmap in sync with the goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is, to transform India into a global Talent hub and capitalise on the opportunities thrown up by Emerging Technologies.

A pivotal objective is also to forge numerous partnerships with industry and academic institutes nationwide, ensuring that curricula align closely with industry demands and standards. In line with this objective, the summit will witness over 20 strategic collaborations between NIELIT and Intel, HCL, Microsoft, Kindryl, IIM Raipur, IIITM Gwalior, Wipro, and others.

"Earlier we used import technology and now we are exporting mobile phones and our technology to various countries across the world. Many things have changed in the past decade, and the prime minister has laid down a roadmap to become the third largest economy in the next decade. Our youth power and young India will have a huge role in it," said minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. "Youth here in the northeast have immense opportunities in semiconductors, AI, electronics, and cyber security sectors," the minister said, adding that big companies will tie up with colleges in the region to impart skilling.

"Youth from this region will become semiconductor engineer, artificial intelligence engineers, launch startups. This is the resolve of our prime minister," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

