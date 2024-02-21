Collective wisdom must be utilised for nation-building: Dharmendra Pradhan

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:01 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, today addressed the 68th Foundation Day of All India Management Association (AIMA) and 18th National Management Day. The Minister congratulated all the distinguished industry leaders who have received awards for management excellence, public service and thought leadership.

In his address, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that the collective wisdom must be utilised for nation-building and it should also be passed upon the next generations. He stated that India is set to become the 3rd  largest economy by 2027 and this will unfold enormous opportunities.

 

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that the challenge before us is to build a collective roadmap for unlocking these opportunities and also realising the goal of Viksit Bharat.

 

The Minister further said that in the next 25 years, India will be unstoppable. From education to economy, all the positivity will emerge from India. He opined that apex bodies, like AIMA, may redefine their role as well as reimagine purpose and process for guiding people towards their goals in unleashing the full potential of India. The Minister added that when creating wealth we should focus on responsible business and public welfare too.

(With Inputs from PIB)

